MCDEVCO offers grants to small businesses for COVID-19 relief

Marathon Co, Wis. (WAOW)-- As businesses try to get back on their feet, MCDEVCO and Incredible bank are providing some relief for businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They received around $50,000 in grants, each Marathon County businesses is eligible for $1,000 to help them out.

MCDEVCO officials say they hope this will also help micro businesses.

"With the support of these partners here today MCDEVCO can live out our mission that began 43 years ago that we invest in businesses and community growth through integrated resources and that is what we are doing today," said Vicki Resech the Executive Director.

If you are interested in applying for a grant you can apply starting Friday, June 12, on their website.