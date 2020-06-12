Marathon City Fun Days canceled

Marathon City, Wis. (WAOW)-- On Friday, the American Legion Alois Dreikosen Post 469 announced the cancellation of the 63rd Annual Fun Days Celebration. The impacts of COVID-19 is cited as the reason for cancellation.

Fun Days is the major fundraiser for the American Legion Post 469, American Legion Auxillary #469, the Marathon City Lions Club, St. Mary’s Home and School and local boy scout troop #458. The event and its attractions usually draws thousands to Marathon City over Labor Day weekend.

“Earlier this month, the carnival company informed us that they were not going to operate for the 2020 season due to COVID-19,” said Keith Paul, Lions Club Treasurer, in a news release. “The carnival is a major draw for the families that attend Fun Days and not having that is a big impact.”

Several alternatives for continuing forward with a scaled back event were considered, but each presented challenges and uncertainty that couldn't be overcome.

“This was a very difficult decision for the Legion. Fun Days has been the end of summer event of our community for decades,” said Brandon Skrzypchak Fun Day Committee Chairperson in the release. “Ultimately, the decision was made based on our ability to hold a safe and successful event.”

The American Legion will proceed with their annual Fun Days raffles, it will serve as the main fundraising opportunity for the year. Raffle tickets can be purchased from an American Legion #469 member, and there is more information on purchasing tickets coming soon.

“Fun Days is a major event for our community and like other communities and organizations, COVID-19 has disrupted our event. The uncertainty and complications created by impacts of the pandemic make planning and managing these events very difficult. We support the efforts of the American Legion to make it happen and their difficult decision to cancel in 2020” said Andy Kurtz, Village Administrator, in the release.

Planning for Fun Days 2021 is to begin soon.