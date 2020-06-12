Man of Honor Society holding 16th annual fundraiser

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Man of Honor Society is holding its 16th annual fundraiser this weekend.

The organization helps veterans that are in need and their families.

The festivities kicking off Friday afternoon and going through Sunday featuring raffles, food, drinks and live music.

Organizers did consider cancelling this year's event but after talking with members, vendors and health officials they decided to still it.

Tables are more spaced out this year, there will be no children's games on Saturday, and anyone that attends is encouraged to bring their own folding chair.

"Now that they can't get evicted and stuff was put in place but that ends and they're still going to be responsible for those rent payments and mortage payments and we want to be here and make sure we have the funds to support them when they need it," said Dan Rigney, Vice President of the Man of Honor Society.

On Saturday there will be a memorial service, the national anthem will be played, and there will be fireworks as long as the weather allows for it.

If you are or know of a veteran that is in need, an application for assistance can be found here.