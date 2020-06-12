How cold can it get in June in the Wausau area?

Now that we are at the time of the year when the sun angle is as high as it gets and the nights are as short as possible, you would think it would be really hard to get cold frosty temperatures. Well, our position next to the cold Great Lakes and even colder Hudson Bay in Canada often increase our odds of some unusually cool spells in June. There has been snow falling at times June 11th and 12th just north of Lake Superior! As it turns out, Hudson Bay in Canada still has ice on it. The current weather pattern has pulled down that cold air that was sitting over frozen Hudson Bay and delivered it to us.

Now if we have mostly clear skies and light winds at night, even though the nights are short, the temperatures can fall pretty quickly. We are projecting lows to be in the upper 30s Saturday morning at the Wausau Downtown Airport. That would be very close to the record low temperature for June 13th of 38 degrees from 1969. In low-lying pockets in the countryside it could certainly reach the mid to low 30s. In fact a few upper 20s will probably occur in the Northwoods marshes.

How does this compare to other record cold temperatures of June from the Wausau Downtown Airport? Below you will find a list of the coldest record lows for June.

29 F (1st, 1897)

30 F (7th, 1924)

32 F (12th, 1903)

33 F (4th and 5th, 1945) (8th, 1913) (11th, 1903) (16th, 1964)

More recent record low June temperatures from the Wausau Downtown Airport:

42 F (25th, 2004)

39 F (27th, 1992)

37 F (20th, 1992)

36 F (21st, 1992)

I do recall the cold snap around June 20th to June 27th in 1992. I remember the corn crop on our dairy farm and quite a few others wasn't so lucky. The corn was looking good, about a foot high and dark green. However frost damaged it twice. Quite a few of the corn leaves turned black, shriveled up and fell off. Thankfully new ones shot up from the middle. Of course it set the crop back a week or two and the yields were thus lower than optimal in the fall.

I hope there isn't too much damage from the expected frost this weekend in the region. At least you can somewhat control what happens to the plants in your gardens and flower pots and such. Here's to looking forward to warmer weather after this weekend and hopefully no more frost threat until autumn!