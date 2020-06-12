Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to middle thirties will result

in frost formation. Frost is not expected along the immediate

Lake Superior shoreline.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Sawyer

and Price Counties. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis

County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band,

the Bad River Reservation and the Fond du Lac Band.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&