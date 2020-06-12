Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to middle thirties will result
in frost formation. Frost is not expected along the immediate
Lake Superior shoreline.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Sawyer
and Price Counties. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis
County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band,
the Bad River Reservation and the Fond du Lac Band.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
