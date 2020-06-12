 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 6:00 AM CDT

3:01 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Lincoln

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CDT
SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Clear skies, light winds and temperatures in the upper
20s to mid 30s will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Northern Marinette
County, Lincoln and Langlade Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

waowweather

Related Articles

Skip to content