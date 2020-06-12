Four people dead, 7 hurt following chain reaction crashes on I-39

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Four people are dead and seven others are hurt after a series of crashes on I/39 northbound Friday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

WSP said the first crash happened at 3:53 a.m. involving two semi trucks at WIS 60 near Lodi.

COLUMBIA COUNTY – The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a series of crashes that occurred this morning along... Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Friday, 12 June 2020

Later, at 5:11 a.m., another truck slammed into the first crash scene which resulted in a Columbia County Highway worker being seriously injured, and serious but non-life-threatening injuries to two state troopers. All three individuals were transported to UW Hospital.

Then at 6:45 a.m., another crash happened near County K, this one resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

"A semi-tractor traveling at highway speeds created a chain-reaction crash involving at least seven vehicles - two semi-tractor trailers, a dump truck and four passenger vehicles," said a statement from WSP.

A truck driver from New Hampshire was traveling behind the group that ended up in the crash and captured it on his dash cam.

He said he immediately stopped and tried to help, unfortunately, he said there just wasn't anything he could do.

