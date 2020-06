Waushara Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- On June 12 at 4:41 am, the Waushara County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call in reference to a single vehicle crash in the Town of Rose.

The vehicle was traveling north bound on State Road 22 when it left the roadway and rolled over.

The driver was transported to the Wild Rose Hospital and was later pronounced deceased. The driver has been identified as David J. Winters.