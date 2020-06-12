Dr. Jim Johnsen has withdrawn candidacy for UW System President

Madison, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dr. Jim Johnsen has withdrawn from consideration as a UW System Presidential Canidate.

UW System Regent President Andrew S. Petersen issued the following statement:

“It’s disappointing, a dark day for the UW System.



“Dr. Johnsen is a fine person who conducted himself with professionalism and honor throughout the process, during which he was unanimously identified by the search committee as the best candidate for our system.



“We will work to identify and get through our immediate financial and operational challenges with the pandemic, then deliberate on the next steps to conduct a new search when there is a better opportunity.”