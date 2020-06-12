Cool, quiet weekend then summerlike again next week

Unseasonably cool conditions have moved in and will stick around for the weekend as air flows down into the region from central Canada. We'll get some sunshine the rest of Friday but also some patches of clouds will drift by . There is even a small chance of a few sprinkles possible mainly in the southern part of the region. It should be partly cloudy to clear Friday night and Saturday as high pressure gets closer.

With the light winds and dry air in place, lows should drop down into the upper 30s in Wausau with readings closer to 30 in much of the Northwoods. As such scattered frost is expected in low-lying areas of central Wisconsin with more widespread frost north and northeast of Marathon County. The National Weather Service has issued a FROST ADVISORY from midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday for Langlade, Lincoln, Price, Ashland, Iron, Vilas, Oneida, Forest, and Florence Counties. Be sure to bring in any cold sensitive plants or cover them up to avoid potential damage. Otherwise the wind will be from the northeast at 5-10 mph Friday afternoon dropping to under 5 mph Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday should bring a lot of sunshine or perhaps some scattered clouds. Again it will be cool but fairly pleasant with highs in the 60s Saturday and closer to 70 Sunday afternoon. The low temperatures Sunday morning should range from the mid 30s in eastern sections to the lower 40s in the west. Patchy light frost may occur in east and northeast areas. The wind Sunday should be from the southeast around 10 mph.

Southerly winds will increase early next week. Warmer and more humid air will gradually push in. We will have some clouds on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. There is the risk of some scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning. It will be breezier and more humid with highs in the lower to mid 80s as some sun breaks out for the afternoon.

Wednesday looks like the warmest day next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It should be partly sunny, humid, and breezy. A fairly strong cold front is projected to move through Wednesday evening and night bringing a good chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms. It wouldn’t surprise me if some of those end of being heavy.

Cooler and less humid conditions are then expected for Thursday and Friday of next week. You can expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Enjoy the cool weather! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 12:35 p.m., 12-June 2020

