Athens Fair cancelled

Athens, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Board of Directors for the 2020 Athens Fair met Thursday, and decided not to hold the fair due to effects of the Coronavirus.

" Lack of insurance, a midway, Bingo, a horse show and the uncertainty of exhibitors participating in the fair all entered into the decision," said a news release from Athens Advancement and Agriculture Association. "The inability to guarantee social distancing by fair goers and exhibitors also were part of the discussion. We understand the importance of the Fair to the community but we chose the safety of all as the most important factor."

The dates of the 2021 Athens Fair are currently scheduled as August 19-22.