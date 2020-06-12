A cool and dry weekend ahead

Today: Partly cloudy and cool. An isolated shower or two possible during the morning, mainly north of Wausau.

High: 66 Wind: North 5-10

Tonight: Becoming clear and cool. Patchy frost possible in the Northwoods.

Low: 42 Wind: Light NE

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy and cool again.

High: 66 Wind: SE 5-10

If you like cool and comfortable weather, then you will enjoy the conditions this weekend. Warm and humid weather will not return until the middle of next week.

Today will be cooler than yesterday with highs only in the 60s. The weather should be mainly dry except for some widely scattered showers in the Northwoods during the morning, and maybe a sprinkle or isolated shower east of Marathon county this afternoon. Otherwise, skies should be partly cloudy with winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Over the weekend, high pressure should keep the weather dry. We should also experience a good amount of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s on Saturday and around 70 on Sunday. With mainly clear skies at night, there could be a little patchy frost in low-lying areas around daybreak on Saturday and Sunday morning.

A warmer trend will develop next week with highs in the mid 70 on Monday, in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday, and mid to upper 80s Wednesday. Conditions will be more humid as well by Tuesday and Wednesday. Many times during the transition toward warmer weather, there will also be some thunderstorm activity. This time around the chances look fairly small on Monday and Tuesday. The next chance of more significant rain or thunderstorm activity will probably be Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Have a stupendous Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 12-June-2020

On this date in weather history: 1947 - A heavy wet snow blanketed much of southern and central Wyoming, and gave many places their heaviest and latest snow of record. Totals included 18.4 inches at Lander, 8.7 inches at Cheyenne, and 4.5 inches at Casper. (11th-12th) (The Weather Channel)