What will the future of virtual learning look like for the Wausau School District?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Parents have been voicing concerns to News 9 in regard to communication between school districts and parents as it pertains to the future of virtual learning.

The thought of having to continue virtual learning has created stress for parents in the area like Brenda Stellick, a mother of one. Two of the main concerns revolve around work schedules and being able to find childcare.

“I won’t be able to work if he’s at home, and how am I going to go to school as well if he’s at home too?,” Stellick said. "It’s going to be really hard finding childcare while he’s doing virtual learning if they do decide to do that.”

"We’re concerned about that as well," Wausau School District Director of Pupil Services Angela Lloyd said. "That’s why we’re trying to plan now so we give families enough time to plan for how they’re going to get childcare and what that looks like.”

As of right now the Wausau School District is actively working toward a set plan, with intentions to bring students back in the fall with some new safety measures.

"Unfortunately we can’t make a plan that’s going to meet every families different unique circumstance, but we’re going to try our hardest,” Lloyd stated. "That social and emotional piece, and kids getting to know each other, playing with each other, and learning social concepts based on their peers is really one of the most important things that schools provide.”

The district will be sending out a survey on Friday to parents for their input and recommendations.

"Would they rather just have it completely online like it was this past spring or would they be in favor of an alternative option where we bring in 50% of kids at a time to maintain some sort of social distancing?,” Lloyd questioned.

The district will be working closely with the Marathon County Health Department throughout the decision making process. A special board meeting will be held on June 29 to discuss a final decsion, which will be voted on mid-July.

If students are able to go back to school physically, an alternative online option will be available for students if parents aren't comfortable sending their kids to school.