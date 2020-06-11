UW-Stevens Point offering in-person classes in fall

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- UW-Stevens Point will welcome students back to its three campuses in the fall.

“While many details are being developed to ensure a safe learning and living environment, we will be here for you as the fall semester begins Sept. 2,” Chancellor Bernie Patterson said in a statement.

Classes will be taught in several formats: in-person, hybrid, and online, with as much face-to-face learning that health and safety guidelines allow. Classes with more than 50 students will be taught online, and students have the option to take most of their classes online.

“We will continue to create community-building experiences, central to university life, both in person and online,” Patterson said. “Our goal is to provide a robust learning experience while maximizing safety on our campuses and in the community.”

According to a news release, comprehensive plans are being developed to guide the return to campus and will follow the local, state, and federal health guidelines.

Precautions such as physical distancing, personal protections, and additional cleaning and sanitizing have been implemented. Employees and students alike will be expected to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and wear cloth face coverings while on campus.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff members has been our top priority and will continue to be as the new academic year begins,” Patterson said.

Student housing in residence halls will be available. First and second year students who wish to live off campus can request a waiver from on-campus residency requirements.

For more information on return-to-campus guidelines click here.