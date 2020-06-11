Summer camp is on, but there’s still time to register

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Despite closures due to COVID-19, some local summer camps are still on. But how long do left is there to register, and how will the kids keep safe?

For YMCA summer camp, the first day of camp was June 8th but there is still time to register children.

To reduce face to face contact and make things easier, summer camp registration was moved online.

Each camp site has extra space to make sure counselors and campers are socially distant, all to ease parents' concerns while following CDC and state guidelines.

"We did launch June 8th and numbers are looking good, I was out there this morning and it was a beautiful sunny day there were kids on the basketball court there were kids doing some arts and crafts there were kids just kind of everywhere," said Carrie Hutton, Director of Communication & Community Relation for the Woodson YMCA.

There is no deadline to register, however summer camp runs until the 28th of august.

If you're interested in registering a child for camp, click here.