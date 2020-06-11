Stevens Point Mayor speaks out over Black Lives Matter protest incident

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza is condemning the actions of several people at Sunday's Black Lives Matter protest.

"There is absolutely no room in our community for hate, bigotry, racism and intimidation. Zero. None," Wiza said. "That is not who we are."

The incident involved several people in trucks, some displaying American flags and Donald Trump campaign flags. Those trucks drove through the streets of downtown multiple times around where the protest was happening.

Wiza believes the incident was planned.

"It was premeditated, and choreographed," Wiza said. "Regardless of the rights, their intent was transgression, and that is unacceptable."

Wiza has called for an investigation into the incident. Marshfield Police will be leading the investigation, instead of Stevens Point, due to concerns over possible conflicts of interest.