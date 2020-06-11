Six Northwood League teams agree to play condensed season

Starting July 1st, baseball will be back in central Wisconsin.

Six teams from the Northwood League have agreed to play a shortened season beginning July 1st and ending August 20th, with a two-day playoff series finale to determine a champion.

The group of teams that have agreed to play are: the Fond du Lac Dock

Spiders, the Green Bay Booyah, the La Crosse Loggers, the Rockford Rivets, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, and the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

The programs have worked closely with state and local officials, each developing a plan for safe operation in their respective locations.



“Patience, creativity, and a focus on safety have paid off for Northwoods League fans and players,” said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover. “This next phase represents tremendous

effort by our Affiliates to safely bring baseball back into their communities, and to provide their fans with a timeless way to spend quality time.”

Additional teams in the region are still working through the possibility of opening later in July, which could expand the playing field before the season’s end.

Details regarding each team’s initial schedule of games will be released

soon, and additional details can be found at the Northwoods League website at www.northwoodsleague.com.

