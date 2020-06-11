SeniorSendoff: Max Scwabe, Stratford

Congratulations to Max Scwabe of Stratford High School.

You've seen Max a lot on News 9 over the years.

He finished his high school career with 11 total varsity letters in football, wrestling and baseball.

On the football field, he led the Tigers to to straight trips to Camp Randall, and was the team's offensive MVP one of those years.

On the wrestling mat, he was a member of a two-time state champion team, while also earning one individual title as well.

That success helped him win team MVP twice.

He was a stud away from sports too, earning a GPA of 3.98.

Congrats on a great four years, and best of luck next year.