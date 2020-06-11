SeniorSendoff: Alec Hotchkiss, Antigo

Congratulations to Alec Hotchkiss of Antigo High School.

Alec was a three sport athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball for the Red Robins.

On the football field, he received honorable mention all-conference honors this season on both sides of the ball.

On the basketball court, he led the Great Northern Conference in steals this season, and received honorable mention all-conference honors as well.

In School, he obtained high honor roll throughout his academic career.

And in his off time, Alec has taken up playing the guitar.

He's headed to UW-La Crosse in the fall to study exercise sports science on the pre-physical therapy track.

Congrats on a great four years, and best of luck next year.