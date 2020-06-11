Sen. Ron Johnson continues to push for delist gray wolf amendment

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) introduced a bipartisan amendment that would delist the Gray Wolf in the Western Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

The amendment would restore the gray wolf to a status determined in 2011 and would allow the Wisconsin DNR to develop a Wolf population management program.

Senator Johnson has worked to remove the Gray Wolf from the endangered species list in Western Great Lakes region since 2015

"We've been trying to get people to actually follow the science when it comes to the Gray Wolf, the Wolf population really has stabilized to the point where it's threatening livestock and really doing a fair amount of harm," said Sen. Johnson.

The amendment is co-sponsored by fellow Senator Tammy Baldwin. He hopes support on both sides of the aisle will help the bill go through.

A brief explanation of the issue from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service can be found here.