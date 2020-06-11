Sawmill Adventure Park re-opens

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW)-The Sawmill Adventure Park in Rothschild is back open for the public with safety measures in place.

They are limiting capacity in half and if you were planning on booking a party there they said they aren't doing group events for now.

" We have a crew member at all times wiping down hard surfaces switches out the dodge balls and making sure the park is exceptionally clean" said Christina Alwin the manager.

They also tell News 9 they are having a promotional event, if you buy a $50 gift card you can get a jump pass or mini golf course pass and have your name in a raffle for a TV.

If you want to avoid a line or wait time you can make a reservation online.