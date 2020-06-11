River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir.

* From this morning until further notice.

* At 10:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1259.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 1259.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 10:10 AM CDT Thursday was 1259.1 feet.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 1259.0 feet, Widespread wooded lowland flooding

downstream of the dam. The river current downstream of the dam in

Council Grounds Park is fast.

&&