River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir.
* From this morning until further notice.
* At 10:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1259.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 1259.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 10:10 AM CDT Thursday was 1259.1 feet.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 1259.0 feet, Widespread wooded lowland flooding
downstream of the dam. The river current downstream of the dam in
Council Grounds Park is fast.
&&