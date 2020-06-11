Redeemable rocks for Mission Grounds Espresso drinks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Finding a painted rock in some Wausau area parks could earn the finder a discount on drinks.

Marcia Stencil and Lori Callaway hide rocks that are redeemable for money off of drinks at Mission Grounds Espresso.

Callaway paints the rocks. The two then visit area parks to distribute them.

The rocks have tags on the backside that direct people to the Bridge Street espresso location.

Stencil says it's resulted in more customers. The money raised goes to Bridge Street Mission programs.

"I've had families come here that never knew about us," said Stencil. "Because they found one of those rocks. And they came here and had no idea what this mission was, so it's a win-win all around."

"And if you are a collector of the rocks, you can keep the rocks," added Callaway. "We'll just tear the tag off the back."

They've also had families sponsor rocks.