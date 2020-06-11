Preparations underway for Man of Honor Raffle event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Man of Honor Raffle raises money for veterans and their families.

Tents are up at the Eagle's Club on Third Avenue for the weekend event.

The raffle is one of the few events still happening in central Wisconsin.

Besides the raffle, it features live bands, food, and even fireworks.

Organizers say it's their only fundraiser of the year, but they had considered cancelling. After discussions with members and the health department, they decided to go ahead with it.

To do so, they're taking safety precautions.

"We are following and applying the guidelines of the Marathon County Health Department to make sure that no one comes down here and gets sick," said Jeff Morgan, President of the Man of Honor Society. "That includes our members who are here to serve the public"

Morgan added that there will be hand sanitizing stations and individuals who will go around with disinfectant spray during the event. Social distancing will also be encouraged.

This will be the 16th annual raffle put on by the Man of Honor Society. It usually raises a little over $100,000.

It starts Friday and runs through Sunday. More details can be viewed here.