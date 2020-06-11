Oneida Co. Sheriff’s Office cancels hunter safety course

Oneida Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- The Oneida County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that it will be canceling a hunter safety course scheduled to begin on June 22.

The Sheriff's Office has attempted to hold the course two different times in 2020. The June 22 date was chosen by public request as to not interfere with summer activities or fall sports.

"However, we have been informed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources that they will not recognize the course due to Gov. Evers Covid-19 restrictions," a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office said. "As a result, students would not receive the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Hunter Safety Certificate and they may decertify our hunter safety instructors."

In the statement the Sheriff's Office apologizes for having to turn away all students that signed up for the class, and asks for understanding as "doing so is out of the control of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office."