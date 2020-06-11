COVID-19 Ordinance put on hold by Marathon Co. Executive Committee

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A COVID-19 Ordinance put forward by the Health and Human Services Committee of the the Marathon Co. Board has received criticism from the business community.

Both Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) and the Greater Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce have spoken out against the ordinance draft.

"It's unclear. What is really concerning from our standpoint is the lack of specificity that's in this ordinance," said WMC Exec. VP of Government Relations Scott Manley.

Manley said his organization is primarily concerned with the legality of the proposed ordinance, as well as the fines businesses could face.

The ordinance states:

"Anyone violating a provision of this ordinance shall be subject to forfeiture of not less than $100 nor more than $25,000 per violation."

During the Marathon County Executive Committee meeting on Thursday, County Chair Kurt Gibbs announced his recommendation to put the ordinance on hold. That motion passed unanimously.

Gibbs mentioned the Wisconsin Counties Association (WCA) is currently working with city and village representatives, the Wisconsin Restaurants Association, health officers and others to issues guidelines for COVID-19 ordinances.

Gibbs suggested the Health and Human Services Committee hold off on issuing a new ordinance until given guidelines from WCA.

Gibbs also urging for more community input before moving forward with an ordinance.