Cool and dry spell from Friday into the weekend

As expected, scattered showers and thunderstorms rolled across the area Thursday. Some had quite the heavy downpours, small hail, and gusty winds. They will be ending Thursday evening as the cold front moving across the area moves away and we lose the heating from the sun. Partly cloudy skies will take hold most of the night with cool lows in the upper 40s. Winds will be from the northwest to north at 5 to 10 mph. Friday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably cool with highs in the mid 60s. That is about 10 degrees below normal. The wind should be from the north around 10 mph.

As the center of Canadian high pressure sits near our region Friday night, light winds and mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to tumble down into the 30s in much of our viewing area. This will lead to scattered frost which could be more widespread in the Northwoods and low-lying areas of central Wisconsin. While it shouldn't be a killing freeze, gardeners may want to cover up sensitive vegetation as a precaution. The lows Sunday morning might be a few degrees warmer than Saturday morning. Otherwise the weekend should be fairly nice with a decent amount of sunshine. High temperatures should reach the mid to upper 60s Saturday and around 70 Sunday. The wind doesn't look very strong.

Southerly winds will gradually increase across our the Midwest early next week. That will help to gradually bring in warmer and more humid conditions. There is a slight chance of a few spotty showers and thunderstorms from time to time stretching from Monday through early Wednesday. However most of the time should be dry and partly cloudy.

High temperatures are expected to range from the mid 70s Monday to the low 80s Tuesday to the middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures will climb from the upper 40s Monday to the mid 50s Tuesday, and into the 60s after that. That will definitely feel more like summer!

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m., 11-June 2020

On this date in weather history:

1877 - The temperature at Los Angeles, CA, reached 112 degrees during a heatwave. It would have been the all-time record for Los Angeles but official records did not begin until twenty days later. (The Weather Channel)

1972 - Heavy showers brought 1.64 inches of rain to Phoenix AZ, a record for the month of June. (The Weather Channel)