Cancellations of area fairs impacts 4H participants

Marathon Co., Wis.(WAOW) - The joy of showing off their final product during the fair is something Lindsey and Malorie Schmoll know too well.

"You are able to meet so many people you are able to diversify yourself in different types of areas," Lindsey said.

"It's something to do during the day rather than sitting inside and being bored," Malorie said.

The girls put in at least five hours a day grooming, feeding and training their animals.

Like so many other 4H members they had already bought their animals and started to prepare them for shows at the fairs.

"We are putting in the effort that we do every year, still getting them to where they need to be, so we are going to continue to be working," said Lindsey.

One of the heifers they were going to show was being worked on for about a year, and even though local fairs are cancelled, the Schmoll's say they are not going to let their hard work or time go to waste.

"Even though things changed you still want to finish out your goal and that goal being you want a nice ending product come August or September," said Stacey Schmoll the treasurer for Market Animal Show and Sale for Marathon Co.

The purpose of showing off these animals is so local butchers can pick the best product to process and sell to stores and the kid's get a winning prize.

"The local processors are big supporters to our program and kids whether we would have an event or not these kids would be marketing their product to these processors," Stacy said.

The Schmoll family is looking at out of state fairs and shows so their animals can get the spotlight they deserve.