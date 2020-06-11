Brewers take SS Freddy Zamora, Miami in 2nd round of MLB Draft

The Brewers added more talent Thursday evening, drafting SS Freddy Zamora out of Miami in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He's the third player from Miami to be drafted this year.

Zamora is the 100th ranked prospect according to MLB.com, but once was as high as 49.

He's got a plus arm and plus fielding, but is just 6'1", 190 pounds.

Zamora suffered a knee injury that ended his season before it started, and was also suspended for violating team policies.

"At his best, Zamora has the skill set to be an everyday player at a premium position. He can be a plus defender at times, with a lot of body control, range and wing span at his disposal to go along with an easily plus arm," according to MLB.com's prospect rankings.