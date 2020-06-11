Attorney General Kaul joins coalition on generic drug manufacturer lawsuit

Madison, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has joined a coalition of 50 states in filing the third lawsuit from an ongoing antitrust investigation related to generic drug manufaturers.

According to a news release the investigation is "into a widespread conspiracy by generic drug manufacturers to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade for generic drugs sold across the United States."

The new complaint is filed in the U.S District Court for the District of Connecticut and focuses on 80 topical generic drugs and names 26 corporate Defendants. The lawsuit seeks damages, civil penalties, and actions by the court to restore competition to the generic drug market.

“Wisconsinites shouldn’t have to pay more for their medications because prices are artificially inflated, rather than the product of fair competition in the market,” said Attorney General Kaul in a news release. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is continuing to take action to fight anti-competitive practices.”

The complaint comes from an ongoing investigation built on evidence from witnesses, a document database and a phone records database.

Three generic drug manufacturers— Taro, Perrigo and Fougera (now Sandoz)— sold nearly two thirds of all generic topical products in the U.S. The investigation claims there is evidence of unlawful activity.

"The multistate investigation has uncovered comprehensive, direct evidence of unlawful agreements to minimize competition and raise prices on dozens of topical products," the news release read. "The complaint alleges longstanding agreements among manufacturers to ensure a 'fair share' of the market for each competitor, and to prevent 'price erosion' due to competition."

This is the third filed complaint. The first was filed in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in 2016. It lists 18 corporate Defendants, two individual defendants and 15 generic drugs

The second was filed in the same district in 2019 against Teva Pharmaceuticals and 19 of the largest generic drug manufacturers. It names 16 individual senior executive Defendants and is currently preparing for trial.

To view the full press release that contains the full list of defendants and generic drugs click here.