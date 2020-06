WAUSAU, Wis (WAOW) - The man accused of burning down a Wausau laundromat in 2019 withdrew his insanity plea during a hearing on Thursday.

Court records say Azeez Hakeem will now plead no contest to felony arson charges.

Hakeem is accused of igniting Wausau's Rainbow Coin Laundry last last year.

He returns to court in August.