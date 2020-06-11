Abbyland COVID update: 5 recovered, 3 active cases

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WAOW) - Officials with the Marathon County Health Department, Clark County Health Department and Abbyland Foods have announced an update since their first confirmed case of COVID-19 in May.

As of Thursday, June 6th, there have been a total of eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Abbyland. Of those, officials say, five have since recovered, while three are still considered active cases.

Of the eight individuals, five are from Clark County and three are from Marathon, though it is not known if the recovered-active case layout matches the county split.

Abbyland employs approximately 950 people between three facilities in Clark and Marathon County.

“We, along with the Marathon County Health Department, are working closely with Abbyland leadership and their employees to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 within our communities,” stated Brittany Mews, Health Officer for the Clark County Health Department.

“Abbyland Foods continues to employ preventative measures to help circumvent employees’ exposure to COVID-19. The health and well-being of our employees is very important to Abbyland. We continue to strive to keep our employees and our community members protected to the best of our abilities,” said Todd Jelinski, Safety Director for Abbyland Foods.

“This continues to have not only an employee health and household impact, but an economic impact on the business and the community as a whole. We need to continue working together to overcome these challenges,” added

Jelinski.