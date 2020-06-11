A few storms possible this afternoon

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and blustery with a few scattered showers or storms developing in the afternoon.

High: 72 Wind: West 15-25

Tonight: A few showers during the evening, otherwise partly cloudy.

Low: 49 Wind: Becoming North 5-10

Friday: Partly or mostly sunny and cool.

High: 65 Wind: North around 10

You won't need to use the air conditioner over the next few days. A cooler trend has developed and it will stick around through the weekend. The weather will be mainly dry as well.

The one day in the near-term forecast that could have some rain is today. A cold front dropping in from the north will produce a few more clouds in the afternoon as well as a chance of spotty storms. There is even a chance that some of the storms could produce some strong wind gusts. The wind will be quite blustery already – out of the west at 15 to 25 mph, so it will not take too much for a storm to produce some extra wind that could cause trouble. The main chance of isolated storms with strong wind gusts will occur from about 2pm to 7pm today. High temperatures should reach the low 70s.

A colder north wind will develop for tonight and continue during the day on Friday. Even with a fair amount of sunshine, highs on Friday will only reach the mid 60s. High pressure should keep our area dry through the weekend with more sun than clouds. Highs on Saturday will once again be in the 60s. On Sunday the mercury should reach 70. There might also be a little patchy frost Saturday or Sunday morning around daybreak in areas northeast of Marathon county and in the cranberry bogs.

The weather will gradually warm up next week with highs in the 70s on Monday, reaching 80 on Tuesday, and possibly into the mid 80s on Wednesday. In addition there is a slight chance of off-and-on storms each day early next week.

Have a stupendous Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 11-June-2020

On this date in weather history: 1842 - A late season snowstorm struck New England. Snow fell during the morning and early afternoon, accumulating to a depth of ten to twelve inches at Irasburg VT. Berlin NH was blanketed with eleven inches of snow during the day. Snow whitened the higher peaks of the Appalachians as far south as Maryland. (David Ludlum)