$22 million jackpot ticket sold in Menomonie

Madison, Wis. (WAOW) -- A $22 million jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in Menomonie.

The ticket was sold by Synergy Coop Exit 45 in Menomonie, and will receive a $100,000 incentive for selling the ticket.

The winning numbers for the jackpot were: 10, 33, 41, 52, 54 and the Powerball number 18.

"We can't wait to meet WINsconsin's newest jackpot winner," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin in a news release. "We all know Wisconsin is a lucky place and I'm overjoyed the winning Powerball ticket was sold in our state. I want to give a huge congratulations to Synergy Coop for selling the big winning ticket!"

This is Wissconsin's 18th Powerball jackpot since its debut in 1992. It's the first jackpot won since the record-setting $768.4 million winner in March 2019. The state is now tied for fourth on the all-time list of most frequently winning states.

In person redemption is currently only available in Madison by appointment. The news release advises that the winner signs the back of their winning ticket immediately.

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.