Portage County confirms community spread of COVID-19

Portage County confirms community spread of COVID-19Updated
Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Portage County Health and Human Services Division of Public Health is confirming community spread of COVID-19 in Portage County.
According to the CDC, "community spread" means that people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.
"Recent increases in positive cases of COVID-19 in Portage County clearly demonstrate the presence of community spread," PCHHS said in a news release. "Community members can assume that anywhere they go in public, especially at establishments or events where physical distancing of 6 feet can’t be maintained and no safety precautions, such as wearing a face covering do not happen, they have a chance of becoming infected with COVID-19. There is greater risk of virus spread for individuals, not from the same household, who are within 6 feet or less with others for 15 minutes or longer."
PCHHS is reminding residents how to prevent COVID-19, the symptoms of the virus, and the questions asked to determine close contacts of a COVID-19 positive individual.
To prevent COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Avoid touching your face in public
- Stay home when sick
- Practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet from people not in your household
- Avoid large gatherings
- Avoid non-essential travel
- Wear a cloth face covering in situations where physical distancing can’t be maintained
Symptoms of COVID-19
- Fever and chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Fatigue and body/muscle aches
- Diarrhea, vomiting and nausea
To determine close contacts of a COVID-19 positive individual, the following questions are asked:
- Did you have direct physical contact with the person (e.g. hug, kiss,
handshake)?
- Were you within 6 feet of the person for more than 15 minutes?
- Could the person have had contact with any of your respiratory secretions (e.g. coughed/sneezed on, contact with dirty tissue, sharing a drinking glass, food or towels or other personal items)?
- Did you stay overnight for at least one night in a household with the person (i.e. household contact.)
If an individual has been in close contact with someone who is a confirmed cases of COVID-19, the local or state health department will contact them to notify of potential exposure.