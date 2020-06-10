What you need to know about swimming during the pandemic

WAUSAU (WAOW)- Though pools in the Wausau area will be closed for the summer, many lakes and beaches in our area are open and unlike pools there are no capacity limits.

"There is plenty of space for people to spread out so that should be helpful," said Jamie Polley the Director of Parks and Forestry for Wausau and Marathon County.

Though the Centers For Disease Control said the virus can be killed off by chemicals in the pool, the same might not apply to fresh water.

"If a case is linked to a particular beach that beach could be closed or if we see a major issue with over crowding with the CDC guidelines we can close those beaches," Polley said.

So what can you do to keep yourself safe?

"Look around you keep your household six feet from others," said Melissa Moore with the Marathon County Health Department.

Moore said if you get to the lake and see a crowd of people use your best judgement and come back another day.

"If you have buckets or rafts don't share that with others and when you do get home disinfect those items just to help reduce the likely hood that if the virus is picked up it is killed with proper cleaning," Moore said.

Practicing good hygiene is key to staying safe and stopping the spread of the virus.

If you need to cough or sneeze it is recommended you get out of the water to do it and make sure you wash your hands before you jump back in.

While there might not be capacity limits the parks department said they will have sheriff officials making rounds to control crowds on a hot day.