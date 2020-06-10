Wausau West seniors celebrated with a parade

The seniors of the Wausau West class of 2020 were celebrated with a parade Wednesday night.

The members of the graduating class hopped in decorated vehicles for a short trip around the school in recognition of all that they've been through.

"Tonight is something that our staff wanted to do, and our parent community in terms of recognizing our kids," said Wausau West principal Jeb Steckbauer.

The school staff certainly showed how much this meant to them as they lined the route cheering as the close to 200 seniors that participated passed.

"It's been a great accomplishment, obviously every year this is the pinnacle that our kids have worked for throughout their time at the Wausau school district," said Steckbauer. "They certainly deserve some recognition and that's what we're out here trying to do."

While each student did get their name read off during the parade, similar to a graduation ceremony, the school wanted to make it clear that this was not in place of graduation.

They are still hopeful they will be able to hold a normal graduation ceremony in August.