Tips to prevent accidental drowning

(WAOW)- Whether it's a backyard pool or a lake there are always dangers associated with water.

The Centers for Disease Control say drowning kills more children ages 1-4 than any other cause.

Though many pools in our area will be closed due to the pandemic , experts say you need to be mindful when it comes to any bodies of water.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 56% of child drownings happen because of lack of adult supervision.

"We like to talk about a water watcher someone who is always watching the children and being a arm length away is important especially for lakes and rivers because you have some obstacles there for some limited visibility," said Joanne Peotter, Director of Stevens Point Child Safety Center.

Peotter says you must never take your eyes off your child even if the bathtub.

She said it takes only one inch of water for tragedy to occur.

She also advises keeping a life jacket on hand and never let your toddler take a dip by themselves.