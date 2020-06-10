Stockton Fire Department holds live propane fire training

STOCKTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Stockton Fire Department held an emergency response live propane fire training Wednesday night.

The fire department put on the training along with the Wisconsin Propane Education and Research Council.

The training consisted of classroom instruction on the physical properties of propane and a hands-on portion that included putting fires out involving a grill, bulk tank, and propane terminal piping props.

"One of the things especially in the township of Stockton is we have so many households that run solely propane for heating rather than natural gas so it's just extremely important for us to be able train on this and get hands on experience rather than just the classroom textbook side of it," said Captain Jeremy Spencer with the Stockton Fire & EMS department.

Approximately 50 firefighters from the Stockton Fire Department along with surrounding departments attended the training.