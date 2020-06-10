SPASH postpones diploma distribution

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Area Public School District was scheduled to distribute diplomas to graduating seniors on June 10 and 11. Late on Tuesday, the district announced it was postponing the distribution event.

“Student and staff safety has been, and will continue to be, a top priority for our District," Superintendent Craig Gerlach said in a statement. "As we continue to monitor the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Portage County, we believe this is the safest decision for our graduates and staff."

The decision was made with the support of Portage County Health Officer Gary Garske.

The distribution event has not yet been rescheduled, SPASH is working with the Portage County Health Department in determining when it is safe to do so.