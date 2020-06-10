SeniorSendoff: Scorched Waves, SPASH

Congratulations to the four seniors of the band Scorched Waves from SPASH.

Tyler Armstrong, lead guitarist, Alice Vuorinen, bass player, Jaren Woycik, keyboard and percussion, and Tiernan Brinkman, lead vocals, are the four senior members of the band.

They've been together for a year and a half, and have enjoyed a lot of success in that time.

They got to play last year's Summerfest as finalists of the Rockonsin competition.

They also headlined College Radio Day for UWSP's 90fm radio station, and they've also headlined for UWSP at The Encore.

While much of their Midwest tour was cancelled this year because of COVID-19, they've had the chance to write more music and grow as a band.

Congratulations to the four of you, and best of luck in the future.