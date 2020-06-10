SeniorSendoff: Jordan Zdroik, Rosholt

#SeniorSendoff: Jordan Zdroik, RosholtUpdated
Congratulations to Jordan Zdroik of Rosholt High School.
Jordan has been running since a very young age. In fact, she ran her first 5K in the third grade.
She helped the school's cross country qualify for three state trips, with two top-four finishes as a team during that time.
On the track, she was a three time state qualifier in the 3200 meter run and relay, earning podium spots all three years.
She's a heckuva student, too.
She earned the academic all-state cross country award, and was named a scholar athlete in her conference.
She was a member of the National Honor Society, member of the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, and was president of student council.
Jordan is headed to UW-Madison in the fall to work towards a degree in human development and family studies.
Congrats on a great four years and best of luck next year!