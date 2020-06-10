SeniorSendoff: Jordan Zdroik, Rosholt

Congratulations to Jordan Zdroik of Rosholt High School.

Jordan has been running since a very young age. In fact, she ran her first 5K in the third grade.

She helped the school's cross country qualify for three state trips, with two top-four finishes as a team during that time.

On the track, she was a three time state qualifier in the 3200 meter run and relay, earning podium spots all three years.

She's a heckuva student, too.

She earned the academic all-state cross country award, and was named a scholar athlete in her conference.

She was a member of the National Honor Society, member of the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, and was president of student council.

Jordan is headed to UW-Madison in the fall to work towards a degree in human development and family studies.

Congrats on a great four years and best of luck next year!