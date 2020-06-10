River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Marathon County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Wisconsin River below Wausau.
* From this evening until further notice.
* At 8:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1166.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
* No flooding is currently forecast.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 1167.0 feet, Waters approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.
&&