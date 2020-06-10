River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Marathon County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* From this evening until further notice.

* At 8:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1166.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.

* No flooding is currently forecast.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 1167.0 feet, Waters approaches buildings in DC Everest

Park and Oak Island Park.

&&