Portage Co. adds second testing date in response to an outbreak

Portage Co. -- In response to a COVID-19 outbreak, a "tremendous response" to community testing on Wednesday, an extra day of testing has been scheduled.

On Thursday, June 11 from 9 am to 7 pm, or until tests are no longer available the Wisconsin National Guard will be offering free drive-through testing.

The testing location is the Portage County Health and Human Services back parking lot. Drivers will be directed to enter Portage County HHS from highway HH to Whiting Avenue.

Testing is available to all Wisconsin residents aged 5 or older that believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19, or are presenting at least one symptom. No appointment is necessary, the testing is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who get tested will be asked to provide a current address, identify county of residence, a phone number and answer screening questions. Individuals are to remain in their cars, and are advised to return home and self-isolate until results are returned by phone. Results usually come back within 48 hours.