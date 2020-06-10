Northcentral Technical College offers new online programs

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students at Northcentral Technical College will now have multiple options for how they want to learn this fall.

NTC is offering new online degree programs through their Virtual College. Examples of degrees offered online are paralegal and human resources.

Vice President for Learning Darren Ackley said the school was able to bounce back quickly after briefly closing when COVID-19 hit.

"I think we were very well prepared just because of all of the experiences we have in our Virtual College," said Ackley.

The program allows students the flexibility of deciding how much time they want to devote to their studies. Students can choose to work on their courses as often as they want to, as long as they complete their coursework by the end of the semester.

"They can do it on their own time and at their own pace," Ackley said. "So if they want to, every Saturday night, work on a course, they can do that."

NTC is also offering a special Liberal Arts degree this fall. That program would allow students to earn their associate's degree at NTC, then transfer to any UW college for their junior year.

For students who want to return for in-person classes, Ackley said that option will be available too.

"NTC is going to be open for business this fall. We're going to offer classes in several different modalities, we're definitely doing our face to face classes," said Ackley.