National Forest reopens campgrounds in Wisconsin

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WAOW) – On Friday, June 12, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will open recreation sites that were closed in response to COVID-19.

“Most of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is open for public use," said Paul Strong, Forest Supervisor, Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. “[We] plan to open more recreation sites gradually over the next few weeks as we become accustomed to the additional safety equipment, cleaning supplies and procedures.”

The Forest Supervisor’s order limiting the size of groups of 10 people or less per group across the entire Forest remains in place as of Wednesday.



Opening June 12 on a first-come, first-served basis:

Ada Lake Recreation Area

Bagley Rapids

Perch Lake Recreation Area

Pine Lake

Wanoka Lake Recreation Area

Opening June 12 on a first-come, first-served basis; reservations honored starting June 15:

Anvil Lake Recreation Area

Black Lake Recreation Area

Day Lake Recreation Area

East Twin Recreation Area

Franklin Lake Recreation Area

Kentuck Lake Recreation Area

Laura and Gordon Lake Recreation Area

Laurel Lake Recreation Area

Lost Lake Recreation Area

Luna-White Deer Recreation Area

Spectacle Lake Recreation Area

Boulder Lake Recreation Area

Morgan Lake Recreation Area



Opening June 15 on a first-come, first-served basis:

Emily Lake Recreation Area



Opening June 15 on a first-come, first-served basis and honoring reservations:

Spearhead Point Campground

Twin Lakes Recreation Area



Opening June 19 on a first-come, first-served basis and honoring reservations starting June 19 (Reservations with an arrival date between June 15 and June 18 will be cancelled and refunded):

Bear Lake Recreation Area

Richardson Lake Recreation Area



All additional campgrounds remain closed until further notice. Reservable sites will be canceled and refunded through June 22.



Boot Lake Campground remains closed, according to the Forest Service, following the July 2019 storm damage.

