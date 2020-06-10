National Forest reopens campgrounds in Wisconsin
LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WAOW) – On Friday, June 12, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will open recreation sites that were closed in response to COVID-19.
“Most of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is open for public use," said Paul Strong, Forest Supervisor, Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. “[We] plan to open more recreation sites gradually over the next few weeks as we become accustomed to the additional safety equipment, cleaning supplies and procedures.”
The Forest Supervisor’s order limiting the size of groups of 10 people or less per group across the entire Forest remains in place as of Wednesday.
Opening June 12 on a first-come, first-served basis:
- Ada Lake Recreation Area
- Bagley Rapids
- Perch Lake Recreation Area
- Pine Lake
- Wanoka Lake Recreation Area
Opening June 12 on a first-come, first-served basis; reservations honored starting June 15:
- Anvil Lake Recreation Area
- Black Lake Recreation Area
- Day Lake Recreation Area
- East Twin Recreation Area
- Franklin Lake Recreation Area
- Kentuck Lake Recreation Area
- Laura and Gordon Lake Recreation Area
- Laurel Lake Recreation Area
- Lost Lake Recreation Area
- Luna-White Deer Recreation Area
- Spectacle Lake Recreation Area
- Boulder Lake Recreation Area
- Morgan Lake Recreation Area
Opening June 15 on a first-come, first-served basis:
- Emily Lake Recreation Area
Opening June 15 on a first-come, first-served basis and honoring reservations:
- Spearhead Point Campground
- Twin Lakes Recreation Area
Opening June 19 on a first-come, first-served basis and honoring reservations starting June 19 (Reservations with an arrival date between June 15 and June 18 will be cancelled and refunded):
- Bear Lake Recreation Area
- Richardson Lake Recreation Area
All additional campgrounds remain closed until further notice. Reservable sites will be canceled and refunded through June 22.
Boot Lake Campground remains closed, according to the Forest Service, following the July 2019 storm damage.