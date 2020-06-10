Mid-State provides inmate education through new program

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- Mid-State Technical College is collaborating with county jails in its district to bring career awareness and high school equivalency instructions to inmates.

On May 26, Mid-state and the Wood County Sheriff's Department presented eight inmates with a certificate of achievement for completing the new Career Awareness course.

“We are all very proud of their accomplishment and are excited to continue the partnership with Mid-State Technical College,” said Wood County Jail Lieutenant Melissa Saeger in news release.

Mid-State began offering the program at Adams and Portage County jails in August 2019, with Wood County Jail joining in January 2020. A total of 39 inmates participated at Wood County this spring. Those who didn't complete the course can finish in the fall, and if released from custody they can finish at any Mid-State campus.

The Career Awareness includes eight modules and seven competencies, including “Adopt and practice strategies for life-long learning, critical and creative thinking, and empowerment mindset” and culminating in “Construct academic plan and pathways for continued skills building.”

“Campus and jail closures due to COVID-19 meant this was a true collaboration between the inmates, correctional officers and Mid-State faculty,” said Amber Stancher, Mid-State’s dean of Basic Education & Learning Resources in the news release.

Everyone involved had to adjust instruction to web conferencing and correspondence when the jails were closed to visitors, and jail staff ensured students got assignments and returned work to Mid-State.

“At one point we were getting 20–30 emails per day from jail staff reporting on the success students were having and asking for more work,” Stancher said.

The course provides one college credit to any completer who decides to continue their education at Mid-State.

“It motivates me to do better in life and gives me the confidence to take a college class to help me get a lifelong career,” said Corday Alarie, who completed the course at Wood County Jail.

According to Stancher, bringing adult basic education and college preparation into the jails is a part of Mid-State's larger effort to expand opportunities for all individuals in the communities it serves.