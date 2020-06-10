Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Boat launch thefts



Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marathon County investigators are searching for clues in a rash of thefts.

"They are targeting park boat launches," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Brad Tatro said.

Thieves damage the canisters holding boat launch fees, then steal the money inside.

"The losses are at $2,000," Deputy Tatro said.

It's been happening since mid-May.

So far, thieves have targeted Mission Lake County Park in Hatley, Schofield dam in Schofield, and Memorial and Schofield Parks in Wausau.

If you have any information on the crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

