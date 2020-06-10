GARDEN GOODIES: Mixed herbs with venison

On this week's segment of Garden Goodies, Justin Loew prepared mixed herbs with venison. The herbs being used for the treat are bee balm, golden sage, and thyme. Sage and thyme are often used with meat and fish. Bee balm is typically not used on food, however, Justin has been experimenting with it.

Bee balm, or more commonly known as wild lavendar bergamot, is a member of the mint family, but does not have as strong of a minty flavor. It is a little more lemony and savory, a bit more like sage. It grows almost anywhere like most mint plants, from partial shade to full sun. Any reasonably fertile soil will support most mint.

Bee balm

Any herb mixture that is typically served with meat or fish would work, but you use what you have growing in your garden.

Sage, golden sage and bee balm

Justin's Mixed Herb Recipe:

Dice up golden sage, thyme, and bee balm. Sautéed it in a pan on relatively low heat so that the herbs did not get brown and crunchy. Drizzle it over slices of venison roast. Melt some Swiss cheese on top of the venison roast slices.

Diced/chopped herb mixtures also work as a rub on any meat/steak for grilling.