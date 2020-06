Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Nick Loftin was picked in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He was taken 32nd overall by the Kansas City Royals.

Loftin, a shortstop out of Baylor, played for the Woodchucks in 2018.

At Baylor University, Loftin hit .313 with 34 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, and 92 RBI in three seasons.